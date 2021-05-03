Recap: Flowserve Q1 Earnings

Shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) quite in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 33.33% over the past year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $857,308,000 decreased by 4.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $812,830,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.40 and $1.60.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,541,600,000 and $3,616,160,000.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $42.24

52-week low: $21.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.41%

Company Overview

Flowserve Corp is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems. It develops precision-engineered flow control equipment to monitor movement and protect customers' materials and processes. It offers an extensive range of pumps, valves, seals, and services for several global industries, including oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management. In addition, Flowserve has a worldwide network of Quick Response Centers to provide aftermarket equipment services. The aftermarket services help customers with installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. Sales are roughly split across many global regions, with North America and Europe contributing the majority of total revenue.