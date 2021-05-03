Recap: Kforce Q1 Earnings

Shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) moved higher by 4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 47.62% year over year to $0.62, which were in line with the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $363,225,000 higher by 8.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $359,240,000.

Guidance

Q2 EPS expected between $0.87 and $0.95.

Q2 revenue expected between $387,000,000 and $397,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 03, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fpyzd8wt

Price Action

52-week high: $57.05

52-week low: $25.73

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.85%

Company Description

Kforce Inc provides professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions. The company operates three business segments: technology, finance and accounting, and government solutions. Its largest segment by revenue, technology, offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services focusing on system architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, e-commerce, and security. The remaining operating units provide staffing for general accounting, financial analysis, and technology. Its primary revenue driver for the company is temporary placements. The largest end market is the United States.