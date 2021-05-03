Recap: Intevac Q1 Earnings

Shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) fell 2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 440.00% over the past year to ($0.27), which missed the estimate of ($0.26).

Revenue of $16,241,000 decreased by 13.80% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $16,500,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/intevac20210503/en

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $8.46

Company's 52-week low was at $4.79

Price action over last quarter: Unaffected 0.00%

Company Overview

Intevac Inc is active in the electronic components industry. It provides vacuum deposition equipment for a range of thin-film applications and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry. The company designs manufacture, markets and services capital equipment used to deposit thin films and lubricants onto substrates to produce magnetic disks that are used in hard disk drives. The company is mainly comprised of two segments; Thin-film equipment and Photonics. Most of its revenue is generated from the Thin-film equipment segment, which deals with the manufacture of complex capital equipment used to deposit thin films and lubricants onto substrates to produce magnetic disks.