Inogen's Earnings Outlook

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 04. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Inogen's Q1 earnings.

Wall Street analysts see Inogen reporting a quarterly loss of $0.27 per share on sales of $79.38 million. Inogen EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.07. Sales were $88.49 million.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 285.71%. Revenue would be down 10.29% from the same quarter last year. Inogen's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.02 -0.06 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.08 0.12 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 69.07 M 76.06 M 79.96 M 82.33 M Revenue Actual 73.98 M 74.33 M 71.69 M 88.49 M

Shares of Inogen were trading at $65.39 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Inogen is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.