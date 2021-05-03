Earnings Outlook for Kaman

On Tuesday, May 04, Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Kaman modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.18 on revenue of $172.82 million. In the same quarter last year, Kaman reported earnings per share of $0.48 on revenue of $207.32 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 62.5% decrease for the company. Sales would be down 16.64% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.49 0.25 0.32 EPS Actual 0.41 0.70 0.36 0.48 Revenue Estimate 206.22 M 182.95 M 165.10 M 181.85 M Revenue Actual 185.29 M 213.96 M 177.89 M 207.32 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Kaman were trading at $53.34 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Kaman is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.