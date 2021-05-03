Tennant Earnings Preview

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 04. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Tennant's Q1 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Tennant earnings will be near $0.55 per share on sales of $244.70 million, according to analysts. Tennant earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.57 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $252.10 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 3.51% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 2.94% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.41 0.20 0.49 EPS Actual 0.48 0.90 0.96 0.57 Revenue Estimate 271.87 M 237.60 M 224.85 M 256.62 M Revenue Actual 273.00 M 261.90 M 214.00 M 252.10 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Tennant were trading at $78.66 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Tennant is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.