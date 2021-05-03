Sterling Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 108.93% over the past year to $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $23,680,000 declined by 18.63% year over year, which missed the estimate of $25,130,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Sterling Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 03, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/stl/mediaframe/44189/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $5.95

52-week low: $2.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.70%

Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp Inc is a unitary savings and loan holding company. Its primary business is the operation of wholly-owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank, through which it offers a range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. The products and services offered by the bank include saving and current account, demand and term deposits, payment cards, trade finance, fund transfer, treasury and cash management. It provides services such as construction loans, residential real estate, commercial real estate, and commercial lines of credit and other consumer loans.