Earnings Outlook for Avangrid

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, May 03. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Avangrid earnings will be near $0.74 per share on sales of $1.81 billion, according to analysts. Avangrid reported a profit of $0.76 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.79 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 2.63% decrease for the company. Revenue would be have grown 1.17% from the same quarter last year. Avangrid's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.41 0.34 0.75 EPS Actual 0.62 0.32 0.32 0.76 Revenue Estimate 1.70 B 1.52 B 1.45 B 1.92 B Revenue Actual 1.67 B 1.47 B 1.39 B 1.79 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Avangrid is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.