Earnings Outlook For Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, May 03. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q1 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Bonanza Creek Energy modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.75 on revenue of $62.74 million. In the same quarter last year, Bonanza Creek Energy reported EPS of $1.02 on revenue of $60.41 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, quarterly profit would be down 26.47%. Sales would be up 3.87% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.77 0.54 1.06 EPS Actual 0.79 0.50 0.61 1.02 Revenue Estimate 65.22 M 62.98 M 48.81 M 66.87 M Revenue Actual 62.63 M 58.86 M 36.19 M 60.41 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy were trading at $34.08 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 94.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Bonanza Creek Energy is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.