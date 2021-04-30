Illinois Tool Works: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 19.21% year over year to $2.11, which beat the estimate of $1.90.

Revenue of $3,544,000,000 higher by 9.79% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,440,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $8.20 and $8.60.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $14,082,880,000 and $14,334,360,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=3081897&sessionid=1&key=7EC983F276554008D48F60F88FA4F0E3®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $232.29

Company's 52-week low was at $148.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.99%

Company Description

Illinois Tool Works is a diversified global manufacturer that produces specialized industrial equipment, consumables, and related services. The firm operates 87 global divisions through seven distinct operating segments: automotive OEM, construction products, food equipment, specialty products, test/measurement and electronics, polymers and fluids, and welding. About half of its revenue comes from its operations in North America, with the remainder originating from international markets. ITW takes a bottom-up and decentralized approach to portfolio management, with the exception that each segment must apply its 80/20 operating process modeled on the Pareto principle.