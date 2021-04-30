 Skip to main content

Recap: O2Micro Intl Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 8:21am   Comments
Shares of O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 233.33% over the past year to $0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $23,236,000 up by 49.13% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $23,300,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 revenue expected between $23,200,000 and $25,100,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y8s3ekmx

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $11.25

52-week low: $1.26

Price action over last quarter: down 21.58%

Company Overview

O2Micro International Ltd focuses on designing, developing and marketing high performance integrated circuits and solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its application includes LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook computers, tablet computers, low/zero-emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy-efficient technology relating to sophisticated batteries, LED lighting including general lighting, and portable electronic devices. Its integrated circuits have been incorporated into products sold by Acer, Dell, General Electric, Hewlett-Packard, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, Sony, and Toshiba, among others.

 

