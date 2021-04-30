AbbVie: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 21.90% over the past year to $2.95, which beat the estimate of $2.83.

Revenue of $13,010,000,000 rose by 50.95% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,760,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $12.37 and $12.57.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5j8dgnqr

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $113.41

Company's 52-week low was at $79.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.65%

Company Overview

AbbVie is a drug company with a strong exposure to immunology and oncology. The company's top drug, Humira, represents close to half of the company's current profits. The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The recent acquisition of Allergan adds several new drugs in aesthetics and women's health.