Recap: Avient Q1 Earnings

Shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 85.42% year over year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $1,162,300,000 up by 63.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,080,000,000.

Guidance

Q2 EPS expected to be between $0.80 and $0.80.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $1,100,000,000 and $1,100,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eaivs28r

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $51.94

52-week low: $23.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.41%

Company Overview

Avient Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemical and plastic-based products to designers and processors of plastics. The firm operates in three segments: Specialty Engineered Materials; Distribution; and Color, Additives, & Ink. The company's product portfolio includes concentrated color and ink blends, plastic resins, and various specialized polymer materials used in industries such as food packaging, construction, transportation, cosmetics, and healthcare. The color, additives, & ink segment and the distribution segment together generate a vast majority of revenue. More than half of the total revenue is derived from the United States.