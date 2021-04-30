 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Avient Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 85.42% year over year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $1,162,300,000 up by 63.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,080,000,000.

Guidance

Q2 EPS expected to be between $0.80 and $0.80.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $1,100,000,000 and $1,100,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eaivs28r

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $51.94

52-week low: $23.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.41%

Company Overview

Avient Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemical and plastic-based products to designers and processors of plastics. The firm operates in three segments: Specialty Engineered Materials; Distribution; and Color, Additives, & Ink. The company's product portfolio includes concentrated color and ink blends, plastic resins, and various specialized polymer materials used in industries such as food packaging, construction, transportation, cosmetics, and healthcare. The color, additives, & ink segment and the distribution segment together generate a vast majority of revenue. More than half of the total revenue is derived from the United States.

 

Related Articles (AVNT)

Cramer Shares His Thoughts On JetBlue, General Electric And More
Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2021
Earnings Preview: Avient
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com