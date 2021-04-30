 Skip to main content

Recap: PNM Resources Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 77.78% year over year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $364,707,000 rose by 9.32% year over year, which beat the estimate of $305,970,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.27 and $2.37.

Technicals

52-week high: $50.25

52-week low: $34.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.21%

Company Overview

PNM Resources Inc, or PNMR, is a holding company that owns regulated utilities companies providing electricity and electric services. PNMR segments its operations by its two subsidiaries, PNM and TNMP. PNM provides electric generation, transmission, and distribution services mainly to areas of New Mexico. While PNM uses a variety of fuel sources across its power plant portfolio, its coal and gas-fueled sites produce most of the energy. TNMP owns and operates transmission and distribution services primarily in small to medium-sized communities in Texas. Both subsidiaries generate revenue for PNMR through the sale of electricity and transmission service fees fairly evenly split between residential and commercial customers. PNM generates the vast majority of PNMR's total revenue.

 

