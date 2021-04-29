Recap: Zendesk Q1 Earnings

Shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) decreased 3.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 70.00% year over year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $298,048,000 up by 25.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $294,700,000.

Looking Ahead

Zendesk Sees Q2 Sales $317M-$322M vs $309.8M Estimate, Adj. Operating Income $20M-$24M; FY21 Sales $1.298B-$1.318B vs $1.3B Est., Adj. Operating Income $96M-$101M

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.zendesk.com/ir-home/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $166.60

Company's 52-week low was at $70.05

Price action over last quarter: down 5.06%

Company Profile

Founded in 2007, Zendesk provides a portfolio of customer engagement software solutions via single applications or the Sunshine suite. Its software unifies customer communication and data across various channels and business units, and simplifies customer service and engagement across self service, phone, chat, messaging, and email.