Recap: Zendesk Q1 Earnings
Shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) decreased 3.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 70.00% year over year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.12.
Revenue of $298,048,000 up by 25.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $294,700,000.
Looking Ahead
Zendesk Sees Q2 Sales $317M-$322M vs $309.8M Estimate, Adj. Operating Income $20M-$24M; FY21 Sales $1.298B-$1.318B vs $1.3B Est., Adj. Operating Income $96M-$101M
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 29, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://investor.zendesk.com/ir-home/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $166.60
Company's 52-week low was at $70.05
Price action over last quarter: down 5.06%
Company Profile
Founded in 2007, Zendesk provides a portfolio of customer engagement software solutions via single applications or the Sunshine suite. Its software unifies customer communication and data across various channels and business units, and simplifies customer service and engagement across self service, phone, chat, messaging, and email.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings