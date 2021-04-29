World Fuel Services: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 50.75% year over year to $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $5,957,900,000 decreased by 25.67% year over year, which missed the estimate of $6,100,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7e3gtfq4

Technicals

52-week high: $37.68

Company's 52-week low was at $18.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.23%

Company Description

World Fuel Services Corp is a global fuel logistics, transaction management, and payment-processing company that provides management solutions to companies in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. Through its three segments, the company offers fuel, lubricants, and crude oil to a diverse customer base. To aid customers with price-management, the company may enter into derivative contracts to mitigate the risk of market price fluctuations. World Fuel Services also offers fuel management, procurement of fuel, card payment solutions, and a host of other services in each of its segments. Through a global supplier network of third-party suppliers, the company is able to harvest a significant portion of its revenue from participants in the aviation industry.