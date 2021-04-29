Recap: Limelight Networks Q1 Earnings

Shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 0.00% year over year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $51,195,000 declined by 10.20% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $54,170,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between ($0.15) and ($0.05).

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $220,000,000 and $230,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/llnw/mediaframe/44282/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $8.19

Company's 52-week low was at $2.76

Price action over last quarter: down 14.54%

Company Description

Limelight Networks Inc provides a content delivery network and value-added services, that help content owners improve streaming quality, download speeds, and advertising capabilities. It owns a network of servers that help control the performance and quality of users watching videos and using websites on fixed and mobile networks. Its solution includes Realtime Streaming, IoT and Edge Compute, File Distribution, Web Content Delivery, Live Video, and others. Its product portfolio includes content and video delivery, edge cloud, cloud security, origin storage, and others. Geographically, the company operates in three geographic areas namely the Americas which is the key revenue driver, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific.