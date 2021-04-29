Recap: ChemoCentryx Q1 Earnings

Shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 22.86% over the past year to ($0.43), which missed the estimate of ($0.40).

Revenue of $10,353,000 higher by 72.32% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,930,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n9xg82db

Technicals

52-week high: $70.29

52-week low: $44.28

Price action over last quarter: down 32.63%

Company Profile

ChemoCentryx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company involved in the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered drugs to treat rare diseases, inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. The company's approach is to target the chemoattractant system, defined as a network of molecules (for example, chemokine ligands, their associated receptors, and chemoattractant receptors) known to cause inflammation. The targeted therapeutic areas are an antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, immunoglobulin A-mediated nephropathy (rare diseases category), pancreatic cancer, chronic kidney disease, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, Crohn's disease, inflammatory bowel disease, and others.