NeoPhotonics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 188.24% over the past year to ($0.15), which beat the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $60,926,000 declined by 37.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $59,940,000.

Guidance

NeoPhotonics Sees Q2 2021 Revs $59M-$65M Vs $66.68M Est; Sees Q2 2021 EPS $(0.30)-$(0.20) Vs $(0.12) Est

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mwsq76ko

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $14.14

52-week low: $5.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.38%

Company Description

NeoPhotonics Corp develops, manufactures, and sells products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. NeoPhotonics' products are offered under segments High Speed Products and Network Products and Solutions. Traditionally, products from the High Speed Products segment have been used at high data rates for telecom, datacenter, or content provider networks and applications. Alongside these products, the company offers products for lower data rates in addition to passive optical products that do not have a specific data rate. Products manufactured and developed by NeoPhotonics include transmitter products, receiver products, and switch products. The company sells its slate of products globally.