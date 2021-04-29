Ekso Bionics Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 22.73% year over year to ($0.34), which missed the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $1,910,000 up by 30.11% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,000,000.

Guidance

Ekso Bionics Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ekso Bionics Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/ekso/mediaframe/44362/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $14.98

52-week low: $2.80

Price action over last quarter: down 27.27%

Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc designs, develops and sells exoskeleton technology used in healthcare and industrial markets. The wearable exoskeletons are to be worn over clothes and controlled by a trained operator to augment human strength, endurance, and mobility. The company's segments are EksoHealth and EksoWorks. All of the company's operations are held in the United States. The EksoHealth segment which derives majority revenue designs, engineers, manufactures and sells exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.