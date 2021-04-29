Recap: Seagen Q1 Earnings

Shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 31.63% over the past year to ($0.67), which missed the estimate of ($0.61).

Revenue of $331,983,000 higher by 41.56% year over year, which missed the estimate of $336,970,000.

Outlook

Seagen Sees FY21 Royalty Sales $125M-$135M

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.seagen.com%2F&eventid=3081088&sessionid=1&key=3242DBB2A58AD15F4CC9A4E81476F70F®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $213.94

Company's 52-week low was at $134.51

Price action over last quarter: down 17.72%

Company Overview

Seagen Inc is a biotech firm focused on developing antibody-drug conjugates. The company's lead product, Adcetris, has received approval for advanced front-line, relapsed/refractory and post-consolidation Hodgkin lymphoma, anaplastic large-cell lymphoma, and two other subtypes of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Other approved products include Padcev (bladder cancer) and Tukysa (breast cancer). The company has several other oncology programs in pivotal trials. Seagen also licenses its antibody-drug conjugate technology to a number of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.