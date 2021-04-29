Recap: Southwestern Energy Q1 Earnings

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 190.00% over the past year to $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $1,072,000,000 higher by 81.08% year over year, which beat the estimate of $850,510,000.

Guidance

Southwestern Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Southwestern Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $4.88

Company's 52-week low was at $2.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.62%

Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a US-based independent energy company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production activities, including related natural gas gathering and marketing. The company principally carries its business activities in the United States. The operating segments of the company are the Exploration and Production and Marketing segment. Its Exploration and Production segment is the key revenue driver for the company which includes the revenue derived from the production and sale of natural gas and liquids. The Marketing segment generates revenue through the marketing of both the company and third-party produced natural gas and liquids volumes and through gathering fees associated with the transportation of natural gas to market.