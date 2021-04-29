Arthur J. Gallagher: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 10.38% year over year to $2.02, which beat the estimate of $1.84.

Revenue of $2,165,000,000 up by 18.37% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,710,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 05:15 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/grgprcbx

Price Action

52-week high: $140.31

Company's 52-week low was at $76.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.96%

Company Description

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co provides insurance brokerage and consulting services to middle-market entities around the world. The majority of the company's revenue comes from its brokerage segment, where it negotiates and places its customers with insurance companies that provide, among other types, property/casualty and health insurance. The company's primary source of revenue in the brokerage segment is commissioning from the insurance companies. The company also generates significant revenue in its corporate segment, which includes clean energy investment and other investment income. The company generates most of its revenue in the United States, with the remaining revenue coming primarily from Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.