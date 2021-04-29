Atlassian Corporation: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 92.00% over the past year to $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $568,728,000 higher by 38.18% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $533,730,000.

Outlook

Atlassian Sees Q4 Adj. EPS ~$0.17 vs $0.23 Est., Sales $513M-$528M vs $504.68M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.atlassian.com%2F&eventid=3080047&sessionid=1&key=80F50FA32500960DDEF5F891E14EAC86®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $262.40

Company's 52-week low was at $146.06

Price action over last quarter: down 0.49%

Company Overview

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.