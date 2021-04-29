Earnings Preview for O2Micro International

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, April 30. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to O2Micro International's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see O2Micro International reporting earnings of $0.07 per share on sales of $23.30 million. In the same quarter last year, O2Micro International reported a loss per share of $0.06 on revenue of $15.58 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 216.67% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 49.54% from the same quarter last year. O2Micro International's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.09 -0.06 -0.06 EPS Actual 0.14 0.10 0.03 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 23.27 M 22.00 M 17.00 M 15.15 M Revenue Actual 23.23 M 22.23 M 17.28 M 15.58 M

Stock Performance

Shares of O2Micro International were trading at $7.5 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 462.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. O2Micro International is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.