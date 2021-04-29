Preview: CSI Compressco's Earnings

On Friday, April 30, CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are predicting CSI Compressco will report a loss of $0.3 per share on revenue of $71.92 million. In the same quarter last year, CSI Compressco announced EPS of $0.16 on revenue of $90.28 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be down 87.5%. Revenue would be down 20.34% from the year-ago period. CSI Compressco's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.31 -0.33 -0.25 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.49 -0.25 -0.20 -0.16 Revenue Estimate 72.88 M 77.51 M 92.92 M 93.12 M Revenue Actual 71.12 M 79.16 M 96.41 M 90.28 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 254.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CSI Compressco is scheduled to hold the call at 09:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.