Earnings Outlook For Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, April 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Wall Street analysts see Alexion Pharmaceuticals reporting earnings of $3.16 per share on sales of $1.58 billion. In the same quarter last year, Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported EPS of $3.22 on revenue of $1.45 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be down 1.86%. Revenue would be up 9.34% from the year-ago period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 2.56 2.58 2.59 2.71 EPS Actual 2.96 3.24 3.11 3.22 Revenue Estimate 1.52 B 1.42 B 1.28 B 1.36 B Revenue Actual 1.59 B 1.59 B 1.44 B 1.45 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals are up 60.22%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Alexion Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.