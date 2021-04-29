 Skip to main content

Recap: Computer Task Group Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) moved higher by 3.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 30.00% over the past year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $97,129,000 up by 11.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $93,220,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gmdxpyr2

Price Action

52-week high: $11.68

52-week low: $3.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.25%

Company Profile

Computer Task Group Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing information technology services to its clients. The company divides its services into information technology solutions and information technology & other staffing. Its digital transformation services consist of Transformation Solutions in Business Process, Technology, and Operations. The firm derives the majority of its revenues from information technology & other staffing services. It mainly caters its services to technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy industries. The geographical segments are United States, Luxembourg, Belgium, and Other countries.

 

