Teleflex: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) fell 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 5.51% year over year to $2.87, which beat the estimate of $2.42.

Revenue of $633,925,000 up by 0.52% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $626,250,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $12.65 and $12.85.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,803,385,000 and $2,835,097,500.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.teleflex.com%2F&eventid=3110996&sessionid=1&key=468C7A2783661A99A643DEDA6DBD7516&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $449.38

52-week low: $312.33

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.49%

Company Overview

Teleflex is a Wayne, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of hospital supplies and medical devices primarily in the bloodstream/vascular and surgical areas. The firm reports results across seven segments: vascular access (26% of 2020 sales), interventional (15%), surgical (13%), anesthesia (12%), interventional urology (13%), original-equipment manufacturing (7%), and all other (14%). Geographic exposure for the business is primarily in the U.S., which accounts for 60% of revenue, with international markets making up the remainder.

 

