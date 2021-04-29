Westinghouse Air Brake: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) decreased 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 8.25% year over year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.86.
Revenue of $1,830,000,000 decreased by 5.18% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,850,000,000.
Guidance
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.05 and $4.30.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $7,700,000,000 and $7,900,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 29, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/wab/mediaframe/43793/indexr.html
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $86.17
52-week low: $48.75
Price action over last quarter: Up 15.67%
Company Description
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp is a provider of value-added, technology-based products and services for the rail industry. It provides its products and services through two main business segments, the Freight and Transit.
