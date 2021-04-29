 Skip to main content

Recap: Tempur Sealy Intl Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021
Shares of Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) moved higher by 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 52.24% year over year to $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $1,044,000,000 up by 26.95% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,010,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.50 and $2.70.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qa6n74ra

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $413.64

52-week low: $24.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.90%

Company Overview

Tempur Sealy International Inc is one of the world's largest bedding providers. The firm develops and distributes bedding products globally through its North America and international segments (Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America). Tempur Sealy's products are divided into the bedding and other product categories. The bedding category comprises the majority of net sales. The primary distribution channels of the company within each segment are retail (including furniture and bedding retailers, department stores, and warehouse clubs) and other (including e-commerce platforms, company-owned stores, and third-party distributors). The majority of net sales is derived from retail. Some major brands of the firm include Tempur, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster.

 

Earnings News

