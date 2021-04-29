 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Colfax: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 7:23am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 15.79% over the past year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $879,211,000 up by 7.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $841,230,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.05 and $2.15.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zbhpp9y4

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $50.26

52-week low: $22.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.87%

Company Overview

Colfax is a diversified technology firm that produces welding equipment and medical devices. Following the sale of its air and gas handling business in 2019, Colfax's remaining portfolio is organized into two segments: fabrication technology and medical technology. Fabrication technology is a leading manufacturer of equipment and consumables used in welding, cutting, and joining applications, mostly marketed under the ESAB brand name. The medical technology segment makes medical devices, including orthopedic braces, reconstructive implants, and other products used for rehabilitation, physical therapy, and pain management. The company generated roughly $3.1 billion in revenue in 2020.

 

Related Articles (CFX)

10 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 6, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com