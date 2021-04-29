KBR: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 23.08% year over year to $0.48, which were in line with the estimate of $0.48.
Revenue of $1,461,000,000 decreased by 4.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,460,000,000.
Looking Ahead
KBR hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Apr 29, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.kbr.com%2F&eventid=3081990&sessionid=1&key=FAEB451459946BE240E50767730967D6®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $40.98
Company's 52-week low was at $16.64
Price action over last quarter: Up 25.93%
Company Description
KBR (formerly Kellogg, Brown & Root) is global provider of technology, integrated engineering, procurement, and construction delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The company's business is organized into two segments: government solutions and sustainable technology solutions. KBR has customers in more than 75 countries, with operations in 40, and employs 36,000 people. The firm generated $5.8 billion in revenue in 2020.
