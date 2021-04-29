KBR: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 23.08% year over year to $0.48, which were in line with the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $1,461,000,000 decreased by 4.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,460,000,000.

Looking Ahead

KBR hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.kbr.com%2F&eventid=3081990&sessionid=1&key=FAEB451459946BE240E50767730967D6®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $40.98

Company's 52-week low was at $16.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.93%

Company Description

KBR (formerly Kellogg, Brown & Root) is global provider of technology, integrated engineering, procurement, and construction delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The company's business is organized into two segments: government solutions and sustainable technology solutions. KBR has customers in more than 75 countries, with operations in 40, and employs 36,000 people. The firm generated $5.8 billion in revenue in 2020.