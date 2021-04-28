Recap: Universal Insurance Hldgs Q1 Earnings

Shares of Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 6.33% year over year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $262,757,000 up by 11.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $249,140,000.

Guidance

Universal Insurance Reaffirms FY21 Guidance: Adj. EPS $2.75-$3 vs $2.20 Estimate

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $20.85

Company's 52-week low was at $10.84

Price action over last quarter: down 7.84%

Company Description

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc is a private personal residential homeowner insurance company. The company all aspects of insurance underwriting, policy issuance, general administration and claims processing and settlement internally through our vertically integrated operations. It generates revenues primarily from the collection of premiums. It operates within Florida and across the United States.