Recap: Alimera Sciences Q1 Earnings

Shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 162.50% over the past year to ($0.63), which missed the estimate of ($0.54).

Revenue of $11,214,000 declined by 22.85% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $12,070,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $12.25

52-week low: $3.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.79%

Company Overview

Alimera Sciences Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing treatments that address diseases affecting the back of the eye (retina). ILUVIEN is Alimera's a patented micro-implant which delivers a continuous, low dose anti-inflammatory agent to the retina for up to 3 years. DME is often treated with acute therapies when the fluid in the eye returns. ILUVIEN reduces the recurrence of edema to stable vision, with the benefit of continuous treatment due to the product's novel drug delivery technology. The company expects to accelerate growth of ILUVIEN through increased penetration of existing markets; expansion into new markets; and a new indication for non-infectious posterior uveitis in the EU.