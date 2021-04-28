Recap: Kraton Q1 Earnings

Shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 96.30% year over year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $437,271,000 higher by 2.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $400,810,000.

Outlook

Kraton hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Kraton hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $45.88

Company's 52-week low was at $9.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.22%

Company Description

Kraton Corp is a specialty chemicals company. The company's operating segment includes Polymer and Chemical. It generates maximum revenue from the Polymer segment. The Polymer segment is comprised of SBCs (styrenic block copolymers) and other engineered polymers business. Its Chemical segment is comprised of our pine-based specialty products business. Geographically, it has a presence in the United States; Germany, and All other countries. It is used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, lubricants, medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing, and footwear products.