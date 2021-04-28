Aflac: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 26.45% over the past year to $1.53, which beat the estimate of $1.21.

Revenue of $5,869,000,000 rose by 13.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,540,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Aflac hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Aflac hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $54.05

52-week low: $30.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.46%

Company Overview

Aflac Inc offers supplemental health insurance and life insurance in the two largest insurance markets in the world, the U.S. and Japan. In addition to its cancer policies, the company has broadened its product offerings to include accidents, disability, and long-term-care insurance. It markets its products through independent distributors, selling most of its policies directly to consumers at their places of work.