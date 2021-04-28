Nabors Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 1.51% over the past year to ($20.16), which beat the estimate of ($21.42).

Revenue of $460,511,000 decreased by 35.89% year over year, which beat the estimate of $452,570,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $133.61

52-week low: $10.20

Price action over last quarter: down 12.78%

Company Profile

Nabors is one of the world's largest land rig drilling contractors. The company has more than 500 land rigs, more than 600 land workover rigs, and numerous offshore rigs that drill for oil and natural gas globally. The company derives about 75% of its revenue from North America. In addition, Nabors provides well servicing, engineering, transportation, and other services for oil and gas producers.