NeoPhotonics Earnings Preview

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 29. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for NeoPhotonics's Q1 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on NeoPhotonics management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.17 on revenue of $59.94 million. In the same quarter last year, NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of $0.17 on sales of $97.40 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 200.0%. Sales would be down 38.46% on a year-over-year basis. NeoPhotonics's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.17 0.11 0.12 0.05 EPS Actual -0.14 0.11 0.16 0.17 Revenue Estimate 67.38 M 101.67 M 99.00 M 86.50 M Revenue Actual 68.19 M 102.40 M 103.17 M 97.40 M

Stock Performance

Shares of NeoPhotonics were trading at $12.19 as of April 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. NeoPhotonics is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.