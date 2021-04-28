Seattle Genetics's Earnings Outlook

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Seattle Genetics's loss per share to be near $0.61 on sales of $336.97 million. In the same quarter last year, Seattle Genetics reported a loss per share of $0.98 on sales of $234.51 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 37.76%. Revenue would be up 43.69% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.5 -0.63 -0.79 EPS Actual 0.90 3.5 -0.12 -0.98 Revenue Estimate 586.57 M 508.49 M 256.06 M 207.14 M Revenue Actual 601.29 M 1.06 B 278.00 M 234.51 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 3.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Seattle Genetics is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.