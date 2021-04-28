Beazer Homes USA Earnings: A Preview

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 29. Here is Benzinga's look at Beazer Homes USA's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Beazer Homes USA earnings will be near $0.56 per share on sales of $559.70 million, according to analysts. Beazer Homes USA EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.35. Revenue was $489.41 million.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 60.0% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 14.36% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.58 -0.09 0.26 EPS Actual 0.40 0.82 0.59 0.35 Revenue Estimate 421.30 M 622.00 M 427.40 M 466.95 M Revenue Actual 428.54 M 686.75 M 533.11 M 489.41 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Beazer Homes USA were trading at $20.52 as of April 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 196.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Beazer Homes USA is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.