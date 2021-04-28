RPC: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 25.00% over the past year to ($0.05), which missed the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $182,610,000 declined by 25.09% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $157,610,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.rpc.net/Investor_Relations

Technicals

52-week high: $7.43

Company's 52-week low was at $2.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.70%

Company Description

RPC Inc is an oilfield services company. It provides specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States. The company's operating segment includes Technical Services and Support Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Technical Services segment. Technical Services segment consists primarily of pressure pumping, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing. Support Services segment consists primarily of drill pipe and related tools, pipe handling, pipe inspection and storage services, and oilfield training and consulting services.