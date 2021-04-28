 Skip to main content

Boston Scientific: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) moved higher by 2.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 32.14% year over year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $2,752,000,000 higher by 8.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,620,000,000.

Outlook

Q2 EPS expected to be between $0.36 and $0.38.

Q2 revenue expected between $2,924,380,000 and $3,004,500,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/bsx/mediaframe/43835/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $42.94

Company's 52-week low was at $32.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.49%

Company Description

Boston Scientific produces less-invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, structural heart disease, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales.

 

