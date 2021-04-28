 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stanley Black & Decker: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 160.83% year over year to $3.13, which beat the estimate of $2.55.

Revenue of $4,197,000,000 up by 34.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,960,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $10.70 and $11.00.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z6gn2gwo

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $211.42

Company's 52-week low was at $97.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.85%

Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker Inc is a manufacturer of hand and power tools. The company operates three business segments: tools and storage, security, and industrial. Tools and storage, the largest segment by revenue, sells hand tools and power tools to professional end-users, distributors, retail consumers, and industrial customers. Security installs electronic security systems and provides electronic security services including alarm monitoring and video surveillance. Industrial sells engineered fastening products such as stud-welding systems, blind inserts and tools, and engineered plastic and mechanical fasteners. The largest end market is the United States of America.

 

Related Articles (SWK)

Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Cardone Capital Increases AUM To $2.1B With Ft. Lauderdale Apartment Acquisition
Guy Adami Says To Stick With Skyworks Heading Into Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com