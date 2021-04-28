 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Santander Consumer USA Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 24300.00% over the past year to $2.42, which beat the estimate of $1.44.

Revenue of $2,047,000,000 up by 0.89% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,040,000,000.

Outlook

Santander Consumer USA hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.santanderconsumerusa.com%2F&eventid=3079862&sessionid=1&key=0185BD7CD9F596035F273CDF9E25A02C&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $32.52

52-week low: $12.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.01%

Company Description

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is a US-based consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third-party servicing. Its core business is the indirect origination of retail installment contracts, principally through manufacturer-franchised dealers in connection with their sale of new and used vehicles to retail consumers. The company operates its business in one reportable segment i.e. Consumer Finance which includes vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, RVs, and marine vehicles. It also includes personal loan and point-of-sale financing operations. The company's revenue consists of lease payment received, installments and other income.

 

Related Articles (SC)

Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2021
Looking Into Santander Consumer USA's Return On Capital Employed
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 19, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Rev Your Engines: Why BofA Reinstates Ally, Santander At Buy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com