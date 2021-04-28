Littelfuse: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 106.98% year over year to $2.67, which beat the estimate of $1.90.

Revenue of $463,794,000 rose by 34.01% year over year, which beat the estimate of $426,640,000.

Outlook

Q2 EPS expected to be between $2.12 and $2.28.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $463,000,000 and $477,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h7w6jr44

Price Action

52-week high: $287.92

Company's 52-week low was at $131.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.26%

Company Profile

Littelfuse is a leading provider of circuit protection products (such as fuses and relays) and other passive components, selling billions of units into the transportation, industrial, telecommunications, and consumer electronics end markets. The firm is also increasing its power semiconductor business, where it predominantly serves industrial end markets and is breaking into electric vehicle charging infrastructure.