Six Flags Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) rose 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 12.00% year over year to ($1.12), which beat the estimate of ($1.28).

Revenue of $82,024,000 declined by 19.98% year over year, which beat the estimate of $48,030,000.

Outlook

Six Flags Entertainment hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Six Flags Entertainment hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sixflags/mediaframe/44618/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $51.75

52-week low: $16.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.10%

Company Overview

Six Flags Entertainment Corp owns and operates theme parks worldwide. It operates around 26 theme parks and waterparks, 23 are located in the United States, two are located in Mexico and one is located in Montreal, Canada. The parks generally offer various rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, restaurants, game venues, and merchandise outlets.