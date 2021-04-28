Recap: Sharps Compliance Q3 Earnings
Shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) moved higher by 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 500.00% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.13.
Revenue of $27,528,000 up by 164.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $21,640,000.
Guidance
Sharps Compliance hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Sharps Compliance hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 28, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tpqex25p
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $16.20
Company's 52-week low was at $5.45
Price action over last quarter: Up 24.13%
Company Overview
Sharps Compliance Corp is a United States-based provider of waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. It offers a range of services including, Sharps Recovery System, TakeAway Medication Recovery System, MedSafe, Route-Based Pickup Service, TakeAway Recycle System, ComplianceTRAC, Universal Waste Ship back Systems and other solutions. It also offers route-based pickup service in regions of the Northeast portion of the United States as well as in Texas and Louisiana.
