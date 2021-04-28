 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Sharps Compliance Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) moved higher by 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 500.00% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $27,528,000 up by 164.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $21,640,000.

Guidance

Sharps Compliance hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Sharps Compliance hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tpqex25p

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $16.20

Company's 52-week low was at $5.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.13%

Company Overview

Sharps Compliance Corp is a United States-based provider of waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. It offers a range of services including, Sharps Recovery System, TakeAway Medication Recovery System, MedSafe, Route-Based Pickup Service, TakeAway Recycle System, ComplianceTRAC, Universal Waste Ship back Systems and other solutions. It also offers route-based pickup service in regions of the Northeast portion of the United States as well as in Texas and Louisiana.

 

Related Articles (SMED)

Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com