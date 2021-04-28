Recap: Sharps Compliance Q3 Earnings

Shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) moved higher by 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 500.00% year over year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $27,528,000 up by 164.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $21,640,000.

Guidance

Sharps Compliance hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Sharps Compliance hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tpqex25p

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $16.20

Company's 52-week low was at $5.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.13%

Company Overview

Sharps Compliance Corp is a United States-based provider of waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. It offers a range of services including, Sharps Recovery System, TakeAway Medication Recovery System, MedSafe, Route-Based Pickup Service, TakeAway Recycle System, ComplianceTRAC, Universal Waste Ship back Systems and other solutions. It also offers route-based pickup service in regions of the Northeast portion of the United States as well as in Texas and Louisiana.