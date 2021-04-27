 Skip to main content

Recap: Teradyne Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 5:13pm   Comments
Shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 11.00% over the past year to $1.11, which beat the estimate of $1.05.

Revenue of $781,606,000 higher by 10.97% year over year, which beat the estimate of $760,420,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 EPS expected to be between $1.62 and $1.83.

Q2 revenue expected between $1,010,000,000 and $1,090,000,000.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $147.90

52-week low: $56.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.68%

Company Description

Teradyne Inc designs, develops and manufactures automatic test systems for use in semiconductors, wireless products, data storage, and electronic systems in the wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, aerospace, and defense industries. The company operates in four business segments organized by end market: semiconductor test, system test, wireless test, and industrial automation. Teradyne tests help improve and control product quality, measure performance, and increase yields. The firm generates revenue primarily in Taiwan, China, the United States, Japan, and South Korea, but has a presence in countries across the world.

 

