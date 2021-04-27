Recap: Encompass Health Q1 Earnings

Shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 20.69% over the past year to $1.05, which beat the estimate of $0.82.

Revenue of $1,230,000,000 higher by 4.06% year over year, which were in line with the estimate of $1,230,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.94 and $4.16.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $5,060,000,000 and $5,230,000,000.

Technicals

52-week high: $89.68

Company's 52-week low was at $58.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.95%

Company Overview

Encompass Health Corp provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States through a network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. It operates in two segments: inpatient rehabilitation and home health and hospice. The Inpatient rehabilitation segment contributes the majority of the firm's revenue and provides specialized rehabilitative treatment through a network of inpatient hospitals. These hospitals are concentrated in the eastern half of the United States and Texas. The Home health and hospital segment provides skilled home health services through agencies concentrated in the southeastern United States and Texas, which include nursing, physical, occupational, and speech therapy, social work, and hospice services.